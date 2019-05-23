SEBRING — The law firm representing a student in a negligence case against Heartland Christian Academy is ready to go to trial in the case, but the school’s attorney has filed a motion challenging the trial readiness claim.
Herman Law of Boca Raton filed on May 8 a notice for a jury trial concerning the civil lawsuit it filed March 29, which stated Heartland Christian “knew or should have known of Jack Charles Howard III’s dangerous sexual propensities and that he was unfit to serve in any position within the school involving contact with female students.”
Howard, who was a teacher at the Christian school, has been charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior.
In its response, filed by attorneys Jodi Barrett and Kate Watson of Hall Booth Smith, P.C., Palm Beach Garden, Heartland Christian Academy claims no responsibility related to the actions of Howard.
The response/defense to the complaint states that Heartland Christian asserts that any damages and/or injuries sustained by plaintiff were caused by pre-existing or unrelated medical conditions, disease, illness or infection and not cause by the school.
Jeff Herman of Herman Law said Wednesday, “When defendants in these cases file responses like that, in my opinion, it is inappropriate. To blame a victim for being molested in their school, it is like re-victimizing the victim in a way.
“We will present our case to the jury and seek justice and this is why we are trying to get the case set for trial,” Herman said. “Unfortunately, the first thing they do is blame the victim and the second thing they do is try to delay her right to a trial.”
Howard was initially arrested in January on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian.
On Feb. 7, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16,
On April 12, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
A hearing is scheduled July 24 before Judge David Ward on the defendant’s motion to strike the plaintiff’s notice that the case is ready to be set for trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Typical response, the school loves the scholarship monies, tax exemption status, and the financial gains that has been afforded to them, all in the name if Jesus! What is sickening is that the administration/owners of the school assume no culpability to the poor victims! Parent's, once again, DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO ANY PRIVATE RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS IN HIGHLANDS COUNTY! They are not accrediated, they are filled with teachers such as the suspect in this case, they assume no liability to your child's well being, eduacational progression and cover their shenanigans and law breaking practices under the preface of god and the holy prophets. I hope these poor victim's win thier trial by jury and get some justice caused by this monster. I don't know who is worse, the suspect, or the school who does not want to assume liability. God be with the victims!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.