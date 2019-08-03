SEBRING — It’s new and vastly improved and shady too — the new playground equipment at the Max Long Complex, on Lakewood Road in Sebring.
The old playground equipment had been removed weeks ago in anticipation of the new equipment arriving. The installation of the new equipment started July 8.
A ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for the Max Long Field Complex Playground with city officials and others present and of course a bunch of kids who crawled, climbed, swung and slid and did everything else they do to have fun on a playground.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop cut the ribbon with the help of the little ones.
“It’s great; it’s really good; I think the kids are really enjoying it with the shade and I think the moms and dads will enjoy it with the shade,” he said. “It needed to be done and the city staff stepped up.”
The playground now features two large shade sails that cover most of the play equipment.
Shoop said it was wide open before so in the summertime it got hot. It was all designed for safety with no sharp points.
“It’s really neat; it’s a good investment in the community,” he added.
The updated playground is somewhat similar to the old set up with swing sets and other equipment designed for two different age groups with a 2- to 5-year-old section and a 5- to 12-year-old section.
The total cost of the replacement project was $160,000 with half of the money coming from the Highlands County Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee.
Sebring Youth Baseball President Mitch Bryant said, “It’s absolutely great; it adds a lot to what we do at the baseball field; it gives the siblings of the kids who are playing [baseball] a chance to play and enjoy themselves during practices and games.”
When asked if he personally tested the playground equipment, City Administrator Scott Noethlich laughed and said he didn’t.
His kids will test it this weekend, Noethlich said.
The sun shades definitely make it better for the kids and will help to preserve the equipment and protect it as well, he said.
“It is going to be a big difference for the kids,” Noethlich said. “It is going to allow all day use because the equipment does get hot in the direct sunlight.”
