SEBRING — School lunches will have a new level of flavor and nutrition with the change to Rich Chicks products on the menu at The School Board of Highlands County schools.
A familiar name — Jennie-O — will be the new provider for the district’s turkey products, according Food & Nutrition Director Tim Thompson.
Also, there is a switch to Rich’s pizza crust, he said. The district was getting partially baked pizza crusts and they hope to go to a raw dough crust that is already shaped.
The menu changes and many other topics were covered Wednesday at the Food & Nutrition Department’s Back to School meeting at the Circle Theatre, Sebring.
“This is the only time of the year that we see our entire staff in one building at one time,” Thompson said. About 125 district employees attended along with some of the 47 on the roster from Sunshine Staffing.
The meeting covers a review of the USDA food safety requirements, changes to the lunch menus and recipes, and personnel matters such as time cards and the uniform policy, which includes cellphones.
The Volo security alert cellphone app program is being implemented this year so the cellphone policy was changed, Thompson said.
Food & Nutrition staff previously could not carry their cellphones while on the job.
Thompson told his staff it was voluntary to have the security alert app installed on their cellphones, which would allow them to raise an alarm if they saw a significant threat on campus and the phone would receive those alerts.
“We are amending the policy to allow you to carry your cellphone on your person while you are at work,” he said.
Along with chicken, turkey and cellphone alerts, the big change is all students can eat lunch for free through a federal program.
Highlands News-Sun asked Thompson if he expects a significant increase in lunch meals being served now that all students will be offered free lunch?
“We are cautiously optimistic,” he responded. Other districts that have switched to district-wide free lunches have experienced varying levels of increased sales depending on their location and how needy the area is, he said.
“We already serve a relatively high percentage of lunches compared to what is normal, especially at high schools,” Thompson said. “We have very good average daily participation in our high and middle school compared to other districts.
“We don’t know that we will get a huge bump [increase], but we are hoping that we do,” he said.
