SEBRING — Right now, the only residential recycling going on in Highlands County is in the unincorporated areas.
Residents there, through the county’s contract with Waste Connections, get recycling collected once a week. People inside municipal limits don’t get recycling collected by the county-contracted hauler for two reasons: Legality and cost, especially the high cost of providing a recycling service with little to no market in the materials.
Jim Wheatley, director of regulatory affairs for Waste Connections, has repeatedly reported the lack of a profitable market for recyclable materials. That’s one of the biggest reasons, he said, that he can’t afford to write a 10-year agreement like the one he signed with the county.
This is despite the success of the county recycling program, in terms of how much material gets collected.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. reported Friday via email that the county, on average, collected 231.51 tons of recyclable material per month at public drop-off sites from January 2015 to February 2017.
The Board of County Commission signed a curbside recycling contract with Waste Connections on May 3, 2016. Once the carts got delivered to county homes, that monthly average volume went up to 427.36 tons per month, Howerton said.
The biggest benefit, he said, was that this material was not taking up space in the county landfill — and that by having a working recycling program, the county would meet state and federal guidelines requiring such programs to be in place.
However, recycling hasn’t made money for the county or Waste Connections, especially not since China — the biggest buyer of recycled material — stopped taking American scrap metal in May 2018.
Chinese buyers instituted strict non-contamination rules as early as January 2018, which American suppliers could not meet.
Even when China took American-based recyclables, Wheatley said, loads had to be “99.9 percent” free of contamination from food, liquids, chemicals or other non-recyclable materials.
“Which is impossible,” Wheatley said at the time. “We can’t do it.”
Cities that had recycling programs found it impossible to continue funding them. June Fisher, then-city manager in Avon Park, said she was talking with Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich about working together to fund curbside recycling.
Avon Park had been doing curbside recycling by trucking it to a Republic Services facility in Lakeland, with the associated fuel cost and a fee of $100 per ton.
The county’s landfill fee is $45 per ton for residential or commercial bulk waste.
Avon Park ceased its recycling program right after Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017 and has never brought it back.
Bob Diefendorf, Highlands County engineering projects manager, said Monday the recycling cost per ton is built into each household’s $173 per year annual garbage assessment, recycling and other county solid waste programs.
Meanwhile, the county pays Waste Connections by contract $9.60 per month per residential customer, Diefendorf said, for approximately 37,600 homes — approximately $360,960 per month.
Commercial customers have separate contracts with Waste Connections or any other contractors business owners want to hire, Diefendorf said. They are not locked into using Waste Connections.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck has asked if the county could provide recycling to homes inside town and city limits. Other commissioners said the county can’t contract to provide services inside city limits — not without a signed agreement with municipal governments.
And while Tuck pointed out that Waste Connections’ contract doesn’t include that prohibition, Wheatley said he couldn’t write a contract for the cities similar to the kind he wrote for the county, even if he wrote one contract for all three cities as a group.
He still offered to give the cities a quote, although another recycling contract would cost the company money.
The county also can’t bring back the Dumpsters, Howerton said Friday. Not only did users drop off a lot of unwanted, non-recyclable materials, the county can’t afford to bring that system back.
Part of the transition to the curbside collection and recycling contract with Waste Connections included closing of the county-run sorting and packaging of recycling goods at the Skipper Road Facility, Howerton said Monday, as well as pulling the large white bins for public recycling.
Public collection of recycling was not supported by the Waste Connections contract, Howerton said. It cost the county approximately $700,000 per year to run its public Dumpster recycling program.
“Due to the cost to staff, to maintain equipment and replace the worn out/obsolete equipment, the use of the public collection bins is not feasible at this time,” Howerton said. “Several private companies have also looked into the possibility of providing recycling services but all have found the costs to be higher than even the commercial customers were willing to pay.”
When Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked Howerton last fall what kind of profit the county made from recycling, Howerton said, essentially none.
It cost the county $776,000 to run a recycling program of its own, from which it got back only $100,000 for the materials.
This was a joke 20 years ago when it was first discussed. It's a bigger joke now. I already lessened my efforts to recycle a while back since so many restrictions were put on it. Wonder if the tax rate will decrease to where it was. My guess is no.
