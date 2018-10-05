JUPITER — Mother Nature has given Florida’s beaches a one-two-punch. After months of a massive red tide bloom on the west coast, scientists say the tide has turned — literally.
Red tide has been confirmed on the east coast of Florida. Beaches in Martin and Palm Beach counties have been closed after several complaints of upper-respiratory illnesses, itchy eyes and burning throats caused beach-goers to flee beaches along the coast. Many city officials closed beaches last weekend until a cause was determined. Those that did not close flew red flags, warning people of potentially hazardous conditions.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tested the waters at beaches where complaints were taken on Saturday. Suspicions were confirmed on Monday as the results were positive for low-to-medium concentrations for red tide.
“It is sad to see the beaches empty and closed,” Nancy Karstens, a Lake Worth resident said. “We have great beaches and no one will want to visit them if they feel they will become ill or have dead fish scattered about. My family and I love to eat brunch at Benny’s on the Beach but no one will want to be on the beach with red tide.”
The first signs of fish kills were caught by aerial photos at the northern end of Palm Beach County near MacArthur State Park.
Red tide can occur anywhere and has been documented since the mid-1800s. However, it is fairly rare on the east coast of Florida. FWC spokeswoman Susan Neel explained how rare the occurrence of red tide is in a press release Monday.
Broward and Dade counties announced they would be testing for red tide and expected to have the results back Thursday. Results were not available as of press time.
The red tide, or Karenia brevis, is a naturally occurring algal bloom that produces neurotoxins called brevetoxins. These toxins are responsible for fish, bird, dolphin and manatee deaths because they cause paralysis. The algae blooms are classified as Harmful Algal Blooms, or HABs.
Meanwhile red tide continues to be a plague for the west coast and has cost untold thousands in tourism dollars. Some annual events such as Sarasota’s 2018 International Chalk Festival, Aquapalooza, Regetta and Naple’s Sand Sculpting competitions are being affected as well as.
Mote Marine Lab’s spokeswoman Stephanie Kettle said Monday that samples taken from the Bay and the Gulf side of the research lab showed red tide was still present.
Gov. Rick Scott ordered the Department of Environmental Protection to launch a grant program with $10 million to mitigate and clean up red tide. He promised resources to the east coast as well in a Monday press release, although a state of emergency has not been declared for the east coast communities recently affected by red tide.
