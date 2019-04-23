SEBRING — A mix up in the mail has many in the county confused. The May and June vehicle registration renewals were mailed to Highlands County residents inadvertently with the Hendry County letterhead and envelopes.
According to Tax Collector Eric Zwayer, the data was taken by the mailing vendor from the state and somehow entered into the Hendry County system. The vendor serves both counties.
“People can shred the notice from Hendry County,” Zwayer said. “We weren’t even ready to send our June renewals out. We were still waiting for them to be approved.”
According to the tax collector, in an effort to stem confusion, the Highlands County office has released the mailing of the corrected renewals and residents should have them by the end of this week.
The mail vendor will have to absorb the cost of the mailing, which Zwayer said is usually 9-10,000 renewals per month at over 50 cents an envelope.
“That’s thousands of dollars,” Zwayer said.
Zwayer said he split up the tax billing and registration renewals between companies because it was less money and he wasn’t happy with some of the service. The new vendor sent out the the previous month’s renewals without a hitch.
“I have been on the phone with them during the day to figure out what went wrong and to make sure it never happens again,” he said.
Zwayer said he realizes the mix up is a big inconvenience for people and he is very apologetic.
The tax collector’s website, hctaxcollector.com, displays a pop up dialog box on its landing page, informing visitors of the error. If residents have any questions, they may call 863-402-6685.
