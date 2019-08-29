SEBRING — Karron Neale Tedder said she and neighbors on Payne Road already have flooding, and Hurricane Dorian is still several days away.
“Actually, right now, we’re wetter than it was when (Hurricane) Irma came through,” Tedder said Wednesday as she gathered sandbags and dodged another afternoon monsoon.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. agrees. Tedder’s part of the county, including the Jack Creek area and the much-beleaguered unpaved portions of Silver Fox subdivision, have already received more rain, by proportion, than the rest of the county.
Three inches of rain will not be a big deal for most of the county, Howerton said, but seven inches will flood some areas.
Both he and Highlands County Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss said the ground is saturated, which could cause drainage back-ups, flooding and other problems.
Some residents may want to trim weak tree branches or mow high lawns to prevent overgrowth after the storm. Reiss cautions them to do this in time to get yard debris picked up.
If they can’t do so, she asks them to secure the debris so it doesn’t become a wind-borne projectile and to rake and pile up the clippings so they don’t wash down gutters and clog drainage culverts.
Howerton said his crews have repaired or replaced drainage culverts damaged or washed out by Irma, and have been able to improve them in some cases.
Major improvements, however, are still awaiting full study by the water management districts, he said, including the Jack Creek Watershed, which includes the Payne Road area, Orange Blossom Estates, the Silver Fox subdivision and other areas along State Road 66.
Those areas flooded during and after Irma. If they get the same rainfall from Dorian, they could flood again, Howerton said.
Those aren’t the only low-lying areas of the county, he said, and anyone living in flood-prone areas should have evacuation as part of their disaster plans.
Another potential problem, Reiss said, is trees.
With saturated soils, any weakened, diseased or shallow-rooted trees could fall over in the coming storm.
Younger trees are more likely to fall than older ones, she said, but old trees could also fall if they have fallen ill to parasite or other ailments.
Homeowners should be cautious, she said, of any trees planted close to roofs or power lines.
If they are unsure, it helps to have a certified arborist inspect the tree, Reiss said. However, with Dorian quickly approaching, residents may not have time to hire an expert and may have to use their own judgment.
Again, she said, any cut branches must be hauled away before Dorian arrives, and if county waste haulers are not collecting yard debris this week, residents may have to take it themselves to the Highlands County landfill.
