SEBRING — “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Part of a 17-minute speech given at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963, these words spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. helped pave the way for the Civil Rights Act to be passed the following year in 1964 as well as the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
King was a pastor, a husband, father of four, held a Ph.D. from Boston University and became a figure for equal rights when he led the boycott on Montgomery buses in 1955.
He advocated for the end of racial segregation, but he believed this was possible through nonviolent ways. The passing of the Civil Rights Act outlawed discrimination based on color, sex, race, religion or national origin. It also prohibits segregation based on race in schools, employment and public accommodations.
Considered the most influential African American civil rights leader of the 1960s, King founded and became the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957 and received the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1964. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Celebrating a hero
Today, we celebrate King, his achievements and his message on the third Monday in January. But the idea of a holiday around King didn’t happen right away. While legislation existed as early as 1968 to make a federal holiday, both racial and political opposition blocked the passage of such an idea for many years.
It wasn’t until 1983 that the legislation to mark the third Monday in January as a federal holiday was actually signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. The first official celebration under the new holiday didn’t take place until 1986.
Despite segregation and civil rights coming a long way since the 1960s, some states still resisted the holiday, giving it a different name or combining it with other holidays. Utah referred to it as “Human Rights Day” until 2000 when it officially changed the name to “Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”
It was officially adopted by all 50 states in 2000. That year, South Carolina made it a paid holiday for state employees. Before this, employers were able to choose between Martin Luther King Jr. Day and one of three Confederate holidays.
The state of Arkansas recognized the holiday, but chose to pair it with Robert E. Lee Day, which celebrates the birthday of the Confederate general. In March 2017 the two holidays were finally separated and Robert E. Lee Day moved to October.
The United States isn’t the only place King is honored each year. Other places that honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are the city of Toronto in Canada, Hiroshima, Japan and The Netherlands.
Remembering King’s words
Lake Placid resident Eddie Mae Henderson remembers the day Dr. King was assassinated. She was a young adult in downtown Lake Placid when she heard the news.
“I was shocked and surprised, angry,” Henderson said. “God had better things for us. ‘We Shall Overcome’ is very touching and we are still trying for that today. There’s still a long way to go.”
Henderson takes part every year in the march in Highway Park to show love and respect for what King has done for African Americans. “We need to open our hearts and love will bring us together,” she said.
Henderson added that we need to come together, forget about skin color and move forward. She had a special message for the youth of Highlands County.
“Be a part of what God created. You can have the love of God in your heart,” she said.
“Let us climb that mountain together in unity and love.”
