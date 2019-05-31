AVON PARK — State Rep. Cary Pigman presented a wrap-up of the recent Legislative session Thursday at the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon at the Hotel Jacaranda.
Pigman, R-Avon Park, who is serving in his fourth two-year term in the Florida House, said the recent session was an unusual year for him because he has never been to a Legislative session when there has been a wholesale change in administration with a new governor, new lieutenant governor, a new commissioner of agriculture and a new attorney general.
The legislative sessions involves the “art of compromise” with the House and Senate both presenting something and the governor has to agree with it (for it to become law), he said. Any one of those parties can end any effort if they want to.
Gov. Ron DeSantis set his priorities, which included the recovery of the Panhandle from Hurricane Michael, which is still waiting for the federal dollars, Pigman said.
“That is something that changed the whole budget dynamic realizing that we have a lot of repair to do in the Panhandle,” he said.
Pigman noted that he filed seven bills with one being withdrawn because of similar content in another bill, four died in committee (which included three good efforts that failed in the Senate), one is awaiting the governor’s signature (hospice provider) and one was signed by the governor (Alzheimer’s research).
After his talk at the luncheon, Pigman spoke with the Highlands News-Sun.
With his final year, under the term limits, coming in September, Pigman offered a few keys to being an effective Legislator.
“Be nice and be persistent and do your work; if you do your work the Speaker of the House appreciates that and you advance and become effective,” he said.
The 2019 session was very pleasant and effective; it was efficient, Pigman noted, because of the Speaker of the House (Jose Oliva) and the President of the Senate (Bill Galvano) working together.
“Each chamber had agenda items,” he said. “We worked those agenda items and where we disagreed we worked out the differences and came together. So there was very little acrimony.”
On the executive side, there was a new governor, a new commissioner of agriculture and a new attorney general and that is always a transition, Pigman said, so the governor and his cabinet are still getting used to where they are.
Highlands News-Sun asked if there were any surprises during the 2019 Legislative Session?
Pigman responded, “A lot of what we did we set out to do, so if anything, I am pleasantly surprised at how many efforts were successful, both on health care reform, some educational issues and then the president’s toll roads, all big ticket items, which happened along with trying to rebuild the Panhandle [from Hurricane Michael]. So all that coming together was a pleasant surprise.”
The toll road that would provide a great benefit would be the extension of the toll road from Pinellas County along I-75 to the Georgia border because I-75 gets packed with traffic, he said, which would be a mess during a disaster evacuation. There would be a terrible blockage where the Florida Turnpike connects with I-75.
The proposed toll road Pigman mentioned is the extension of the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County at the Georgia border.
