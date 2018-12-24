AVON PARK — Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, will chair the Health Market Reform Subcommittee with House Speaker Jose Oliva making the appointment along with other subcommittee assignments as lawmakers prepare for the 2019 legislative session.
Last session Pigman chaired the Health Quality Subcommittee.
“I am very pleased that Speaker Jose Oliva has appointed me chairman of Health Market Reform Subcommittee,” Pigman said last week.
In addition, Pitman was named vice chairman of Health and Human Services Committee, vice chairman of Health Appropriations Subcommittee as well as a member of State Committee, Appropriations Committee, and Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee.
The Health Market Reform Subcommittee is a new committee replacing Health Innovation Subcommittee, Pigman explained.
The new committee has oversight of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which contains the Division of Medicaid and Division of Health Quality Assurance. It also has oversight of Department of Veterans’ Affairs and health insurance regulated by the Office of Insurance Regulation.
The 2019 legislative session is just getting started with the first committee week completed last week, Pigman noted.
“We next meet starting the week of Jan. 7,” he said. “While we are now in the planning stages for legislative goals and strategy look for us in this committee to continue to pursue issues related to health care price and quality transparency for patients, improving health insurance options for our residents, and to promote novel and efficient systems and facilities to deliver health care.
“I believe it will be an exciting two years as we all look to increase access to quality and valuable health care,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.