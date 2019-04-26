SEBRING — A National Transportation Safety Board report notes that two radio calls were “garbled” from one of the aircraft involved in a runway collision with another aircraft in September 2018 at Sebring Regional Airport.
An Federal Aviation Administration report on the Sept. 29, 2018, runway collision of two single-engine planes states the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. during takeoff/landing at the Sebring Regional Airport. The collision involved a Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. aircraft, owned and operated by Aamro Aviation Corporation, and a privately owned and operated Piper aircraft.
There were no injuries to the flight instructor aboard the Diamond or the private pilot and passenger aboard the Piper, while the student pilot aboard the Diamond sustained a minor injury. Both airplanes were substantially damaged, the report states.
The Diamond originated from Sebring Regional Airport about five minutes earlier, while the Piper originated from the Peter O’Knight Airport, Tampa.
The flight instructor of the Diamond reported that he and the student pilot were practicing touch-and-go landings while the Piper was approaching to land at the airport, the report states.
After landing on runway 14, the Diamond was configured for takeoff, and just as the student pilot advanced the throttle to full, the tail was contacted by the Piper’s left wing, the report states.
After the accident, the examination of the Diamond revealed the transceiver was set to 122.7 MHz (published CTAF — common traffic advisory frequency); however, the transceiver of the Piper was set to 122.725 MHz, the NTSB report states.
The NTSB review of the radio communications showed that the radio calls from the Diamond were heard on every leg of the airport traffic pattern prior to the collision; however, only two radio calls attributed to be from the Piper were heard, the NTSB factual report states.
Both radio calls from the Piper were garbled and difficult to comprehend, according to the report.
The report notes that the NTSB did not travel to the scene of the accident. A “probable cause” was not included in the factual (final) report.
