SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department is responding to a reported bomb threat at the Sebring WalMart, 3525 U.S. 27 North. The entrances to the store are closed and the public is being asked to please avoid the area if at all possible.
Also, a Sebring police vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road. No report yet of any injuries.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.