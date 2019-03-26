Walmart bomb threat

SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department is responding to a reported bomb threat at the Sebring WalMart, 3525 U.S. 27 North. The entrances to the store are closed and the public is being asked to please avoid the area if at all possible.

Also, a Sebring police vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Schumacher Road. No report yet of any injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

