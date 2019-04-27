SEBRING — News that the Florida Legislature may let Visit Florida close as of Oct. 1 has tourism marketers worried all over the state, including here.
However, Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked for an opportunity to examine the agency’s effectiveness, which may have earned it a reprieve from being shut down. Legislature budget proposals sought to eliminate the state’s tourism-marketing agency by Sept. 30.
The House has not taken up a bill (SB 178) — approved 36-0 by the Senate on April 17 — that would reauthorize Visit Florida beyond its current legal expiration date of Oct. 1. The bill proposes extending the life of Visit Florida until Oct. 1, 2027 and providing the agency with $50 million next fiscal year, less than this year’s budget of $76 million.
News Service of Florida reported that the Senate agreed in budget talks to meet a House proposal of providing $19 million to cover the agency’s expenses until Oct. 1.
However, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, said Friday that what is known as a budget “implementing” bill could be used to provide money for the agency for one more year.
He said he doesn’t have “an exact number yet” of how much money could go to the agency.
“We remain optimistic that Visit Florida will be reauthorized and look forward to the ability to continue the good work that we do on behalf of Florida taxpayers,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said in a statement Friday after Oliva’s comments.
Young, a former senator and House member from Tampa, has lobbied legislators as they engage in budget talks, warning of “negative consequences” to the state’s economy if Visit Florida is eliminated.
Officials with the Florida Association of Destination Marketing Organizations (FADMO) said while Visit Florida regularly markets the state as a destination, it also preserves Florida’s image as a destination in the face of algae outbreaks and hurricane damage.
“One of the reasons we have Visit Florida is when we have the green algae and the red tide and storm-ravaged North Florida,” said Jennifer Fennell with FADMO, which counts 52 of 67 Florida counties as members. “It’s important to get Visit Florida out there saying, ‘We’ve got good offerings. We’re still an exciting place to be.’”
Possible loss of the agency has worried the Highlands County Tourist Development Council and their lead consultant, Casey Wohl Hartt, who told her board Thursday: “Visit Florida is more important to us that the bigger counties because we depend on it.”
Highlands County’s “bed taxes” — even at the maximum allowance of 5% — could never compete with marketing budgets of coastal counties, she said, given other counties’ large numbers of short-term rentals and longer tourist seasons.
Hartt said Visit Florida helps rural marketers get noticed by potential visitors.
When asked who or what could to take over Visit Florida’s role should it sunset, Fennell said, “Nobody.”
Losing Visit Florida puts greater onus on local agencies to do more, she said.
“Some things they won’t be able to do at all,” Fennell said.
On Jan. 8-10, the Highlands TDC, branded as “Visit Sebring,” attended and exhibited at Florida Huddle, the Official Travel Trade Show for Florida. The media marketplace helps destinations and hotels meet one-on-one with tourism media from around the world.
Hartt reported, during the three-day conference, that she and Highlands TDC staff met with 21 media representatives and 14 tour operators.
Brianna Barnebee, senior public relations account executive for Visit Florida, said then that most media had not heard of Sebring, Avon Park or Lake Placid, but they were soon “raving” about the area and how they want to visit and cover it.
Hartt said trade shows like this, made possible by Visit Florida, give smaller destinations like Highlands County a competitive promotional lift.
House leaders have attacked past spending by Visit Florida, News Service reports, particularly for a $11.6 million deal to sponsor a cooking show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, a $2.88 million contract with the “Visit Florida Racing” automotive racing team and a $1 million promotion contract with Miami rapper Pitbull.
Oliva has called the agency irrelevant.
“I would point those people to the world before Visit Florida ever existed. I would point to fluctuations in the funding of Visit Florida and how they in no way correlate to the fluctuations in our tourism,” Oliva said Tuesday. “And I would also point out to them, what we found in the last couple of years is that a great deal of that money was not even being used to promote Florida.”
Oliva contends the economy and Florida’s weather/attractions have a bigger impact on the state tourism numbers than marketing efforts.
However, Sara Sower Bagdadi, corporate communications manager for Visit Florida, pointed out that a Nielsen study of news coverage of both the red tide and Hurricane Michael disasters showed a $22 million negative impact from the algae and $35 million negative impact from the storm.
Even then, she said, the agency counted a record number of 126.1 million visitors to Florida in 2018, reportedly the eighth consecutive record year for Florida tourism, exceeding the 2017 record of 118.8 million by 6.2%.
In 2018, Visit Florida counted 111.8 million domestic visitors — 7.1% more than 2017 — with 10.8 million overseas visitors and 3.5 million Canadians.
“Visit Florida is known across the world for delivering innovative destination marketing to ensure that we are reaching the right people with the right message,” Visit Florida CEO and President Dana Young said in February.
It’s cost-effective, too, Fennell said. Findings by her organization’s economist state the agency’s $76 million budget for each of the last two years has brought back twice that much in tourism and economic impact.
“That’s not a big piece of the overall (state) budget,” Fennell said. “It makes a lot of sense to fund something (where) you get back double.”
Bagdadi said the return is actually $2.15 for every dollar, a point the agency also put out in a video on Thursday.
Visit Florida has 136 employees with some in Tallahassee and other spread throughout the state, Bagdadi said, along with 13,000 business partners in tourism marketing, hospitality and other industries.
The Visit Florida employees support a $112 million Florida tourism industry, Fennell said, with an estimated 1.4 million employees.
They compete with other destinations, including California and Mexico, Fennell said.
“Without Visit Florida, there will be an impact,” Fennell said.
