AVON PARK — When lives are on the line, there is no margin for error — and for a group of Air Force Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) personnel, their razor-thin, life-saving operations were recently put to the test as they mobilized to Avon Park Air Force Range.
During their pre-deployment “spin-up” training, Moody’s 347th Rescue Group tested and maximized their CSAR and personnel recovery capabilities. Under normal circumstances, the HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter crews and maintainers deploy from Moody and normally integrate with a Guardian Angel team from a different base.
This time, Moody’s 38th and 41st RQS’s (rescue squadron) will deploy together and utilize this exercise to improve their mission readiness and unit cohesion before their departure.
“The purpose of the combined 41st Rescue Squadron, 41st Helicopter Maintenance Unit, and 38th Rescue Squadron ‘spin-up’ training is to prepare the units for the types of operations they will encounter while deployed,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Geoffroy, 41st RQS deployed detachment commander. “This spin-up is particularly special because the 41st and 38th Rescue Squadrons are planning to deploy together to the same location for the first time in a very long time. They have to be ready to execute their mission on their first day in theater and remain on alert until they come home.”
More than 100 rescue operators, maintainers, and support airmen simultaneously worked together to identify and overcome challenges to maximize mission success while minimizing and mitigating risk. Utilizing Moody’s Avon Park range complex, they familiarized themselves with drop zones, weapons employment ranges, and military operations in urban terrain training villages.
“The ‘spin-up’ exercise is the perfect opportunity for the (347th Rescue Group) to train at our peak to perfect our mission,” said Capt. Jesse Reynolds, 41st RQS HH-60 pilot. “The Department of Defense views (Combat Search and Rescue) and personnel recovery as a critical mission and the (AF CSAR) solely provides this day-in and day-out. Every day, we wake up and try to perfect our mission because downrange, you can’t try to perfect it, you have to just do it.”
Throughout the exercise, 347th RQG leadership constantly echoed the message that performing routine joint training events with the group’s weapons systems helps ensure personnel are ready for their most important mission – saving lives.
In both dusk and dawn, rescue operators scrambled to the flightline for recovery missions and to conclude the event, the entire group participated in a mass casualty evacuation scenario.
