SEBRING — Jerry Nargelovic couldn’t install a solid barrier between Memorial Drive and his house to protect his property from cars that run into his yard.
However, Highlands County and City of Sebring officials worked together to give him the next best thing: Some warning signs to remind motorists on Doc Sherwood Boulevard that they have to stop at Memorial Drive, across the street from his house.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said in addition to installing a warning sign for the stop sign — which the city’s road department had in stock — crews also installed speed limit signs, to remind motorists that Doc Sherwood is a 25-mph city street.
“There was no speed limit sign there before,” Nargelovic said. “People thought it was the Autobahn.”
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said county road crews installed yellow diamond warning signs and a “T-road” sign on Nargelovic’s side of Memorial Drive, a county-maintained road.
Howerton is also in talks with Duke Energy Florida about placing an overhead street light at that corner, to increase visibility for the signs.
All of this pleases Nargelovic, who said people pull out of the intersection really quick during the day, giving him a “front-row seat” to honking horns and near wrecks.
“Too much of a front row seat,” Nargelovic said.
He’s had people run into and through his yard several times at night, often turning a “doughnut” in his grass and leaving.
The most recent crash was 12:30 a.m. March 29. Florida Highway Patrol reported that Josephine Fonseca of Sebring came across from Doc Sherwood in a silver 2002 Ford Focus and landed in his yard.
Nargelovic thinks she might have gone airborne to hit how she did, with no skid marks. Initial reports didn’t indicate whether or not she went airborne, her estimated speed or a possible citation.
She was uninjured, Nargelovic said, but her car got hung up on one of the steel bollards he has installed in front of his house.
In the last few years, as protection against wayward motorists, he’s lined his property line with bollards, palm trees, reflectors and even three 600-pound concrete lion statues — which he increased to four this week.
“The reason I did that is the bollard she plowed into is now compromised,” Nargelovic said. “They proved their worth, because if they weren’t there, she would have plowed into the garage.”
He was still visibly upset when the Highlands News-Sun visited him after the wreck.
“Very nervous, I was scared,” Nargelovic said. “I was in the garage and I hear this huge crash, and I’m thinking the wall’s going to cave in on me.”
Now, he believes, he may see some relief from that risk. He said traffic has calmed.
“A little bit better, actually,” Nargelovic said. “People are actually pretty much doing the speed limit.”
Howerton said the cost of the county signs usually are about $200 each. They all have reflective bands on the posts, which add another $50-$60 to the price tag.
Even then, four signs from the county would be $1,000, or slightly more, which is well within his discretionary funds.
The same is true for the city sign, Noethlich said.
Noethlich also suggested one of the main problems with Doc Sherwood is people driving under the influence, leaving one of the nearby bars on U.S. 27 and running down Doc Sherwood at night.
Would the signs help?
Some, Noethlich said, at least for motorists alert enough to see them.
In a letter to the editor in the Highlands News-Sun, Nargelovic said he didn’t have words to describe his gratitude after years of making phone calls to officials who, he said, ignored him about that intersection in the past.
Nargelovic said he called County Commissioner Ron Handley a few hours after this latest crash, then he called the Highlands News-Sun and Commissioner Don Elwell.
“People I’ve been talking to in the county (now) have been very responsive,” Nargelovic said.
He said the community support has been terrific.
“I’ve had strangers come up to me in Publix,” he said — the Northgate Publix Super Market along Doc Sherwood — “and have told me how much they support me.”
Howerton, who is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to put a multi-use path along that section of Memorial Drive, said it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a sidewalk along Doc Sherwood for pedestrian safety.
Howerton said he’d look into that.
That would also please Nargelovic. He said one of the reasons he loves living where he does is the ability to walk to Publix, his doctor and anywhere else he needs to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.