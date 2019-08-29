SEBRING — Residents did not hesitate Wednesday to get sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
In Avon Park, residents contended with stifling humidity and heat at the corner of County Road 17A and Old Bombing Range Road.
On George Boulevard in Sebring, they had a steady downpour. In Lake Placid, Detention Deputy Joseph Lezama said, 15 vehicles showed up in the 30 minutes before Highlands County Jail inmate crews packed up to go to the Sebring location.
Anyone who hasn’t gotten sandbags yet can still do so today. Empty bags are available at Highlands County Road & Bridge Department offices at 4344 George Blvd. in Sebring, 1115 E. Winthrop St. in Avon Park and 1815 County Road 621 in Lake Placid.
Residents can then fill them up today at the following times and places:
• 7-11 a.m. at 611 Highlands Lakes Drive in Lake Placid.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at County Road 17A and Old Bombing Range Road in Avon Park.
• Noon to 4 p.m. on George Boulevard in Sebring, just north of the Emergency Operations Center.
In Avon Park, Detention Deputy David Andress worked with a team of Highlands County Jail inmates that helped residents fill bags and load them into cars in the green island at the intersection.
Andress, in the first hour, counted 12 vehicles.
“It’s nice when people take heed of a warning instead of waiting until the last minute,” Andress said. “Some said it was wet already for them, and they don’t want it (any) wetter.”
Makenzie Thomas, 16, said her family’s home in Avon Park sits on “a dirt road in the middle of nowhere,” and their biggest problem is a dip in the road that can become impassible.
She said they hoped to fill it in with sandbags, at least somewhat.
The family had to clear out closets to shelter against Hurricane Irma, she said. That storm messed up their septic tanks and dropped trees on their road, leaving them to have to drive off the road in order to get out.
When asked his motivation for being prepared this year, Dana Orr of Avon Park Lakes said, “(Hurricanes) Charley, Frances, Jeanne and Irma.”
In 2004, when he lived on the Avon Park Air Force Range and worked at the Avon Park Correctional Institution, Orr said “it rained indoors on me.”
“Charley peeled my roof right off,” Orr said.
Kyle Smith, Sebring resident who works in Avon Park, visited the Avon Park sandbag station Wednesday. He and his wife, a nurse at Raulerson Hospital in Okeechobee, had only just moved down from Missouri in 2017 when Irma hit.
He said they learned some lessons in that storm about preparation, especially with sandbags. He’d used them in Missouri, but not for flooding: The sand provides traction and the full bags provide weight on rear axles for snowy, icy roads in the winter.
Gloria Wilkerson, a veteran of Hurricane Andrew, lived right across from Homestead Air Reserve Base when that storm hit in 1992. They were down to one room in the house after the storm.
She and her husband’s kids, who had evacuated to Fort Lauderdale, came back just before the storm to Homestead and ended up worse off, Wilkerson said.
At the Avon Park sandbag station, she got help from Teresa Prevatt, who had a heavy-duty pickup to help tote sandbags.
Prevatt said she lives in a high and dry spot on the ridge, but recalled how she used her four-wheel-drive to help one family shut off by bad roads and flooding after Irma.
Prevatt said she lost the back part of her shingle roof in Irma.
Andress said Charley in 2004 took 46 of his trees from his acre of land in Lake Wales. Four dropped on the house.
After two more storms, seven more trees fell, he said. He burned up two chainsaws just clearing the trunks.
Karron Neale Tedder of Payne Road said she’s already flooded with three inches of water in her yard.
“Actually, right now we’re wetter than it was when Irma came through,” Tedder said, as she loaded up sandbags in her trunk at the Sebring sandpile station and dodged another downpour.
Lezama said, after finishing at the Lake Placid sand pile spot, he and his inmate crew counted at least 15 vehicles that got 10 sandbags each.
They then found 10 vehicles already waiting to get sandbags when they arrived at the Sebring location.
Just an hour and a half in, with rain pouring down, he had already tallied 40-50 vehicles at the Sebring piles.
Moddie Desselle of Sebring said she got lucky with Irma, losing just the gutter on the corner of the house. She wasn’t sure yet about Dorian.
“We’ve still got time, but they turn,” Desselle said.
