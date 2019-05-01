SEBRING — Residents within a mile of Twitty Road and U.S. 27 were evacuated from their homes on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at a propane facility.
The smoke and fire balls at Kosan Crisplant Inc., 11850 Twitty Road, could be seen and heard for miles. Propane tanks shot into the sky like rockets, only to fall to the earth again as shrapnel.
These potentially deadly missiles are one of the main reasons the Emergency Operations Center and Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor decided to evacuate the area. The flaming objects were spreading fires to nearby mobile homes and houses. With no real warning, residents were told around 3 p.m. to evacuate if they lived within a mile radius from Twitty Road.
The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center was opened as a shelter in Sebring. The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid was opened for those in the south part of the county who needed help.
“No one came to the Genesis Center,” Katie Wilson said. “The EOC called and asked us to provide care for those in need.”
Paula Smith is a resident who lives on Rosemary Avenue, the first street off of Lake Josephine Drive, across from Twitty Road and U.S. 27. She was forced to evacuate.
“I heard a loud boom and thought someone hit my garbage can outside,” she said. “When the second boom sounded, I knew it wasn’t good. I walked outside and my neighbors and I were trying to figure out where the noise was.
“Then she saw the smoke and told me to turn around,” Smith said. “We saw flames and black smoke.”
Smith suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and could not handle the noise well. She planned to take her 8-year-old son to Walmart after school. The problem was, the kids had not arrived by bus yet from Cracker Trail Elementary School and the neighborhood parents were getting nervous. According to Smith, this all happened before first responders’ sirens were heard.
As soon as her son got off the bus, Smith headed to do her chores. Instead, she got a text to evacuate. She dropped her son off with another relative who lives far from the site and headed to the agricultural center.
“I could still hear the booms from the Ag Center,” she said.
Emergency Manager LaTosha Reiss said 53 people evacuated to the agricultural center on Tuesday afternoon. About nine of those people had their homes damaged or destroyed and were unable to return to them once the evacuation was lifted.
“The American Red Cross found hotels for those people,” Reiss said. “The Red Cross is still trying to find additional people who have been displaced. They found another person on Tuesday who was now homeless.
“Once the American Red Cross determines the needs of the people who were affected, we will work with other agencies to fill other needs,” she said.
Heather Payne, one of the owners of Crosson & Payne Safe and Secure Storage at 11011 Twitty Road, was in for a shock when she was at work and heard a pop.
“At first I thought it was an airplane and we were going to have an accident,” she said. “When I got up to go look out the door, the building was already engulfed in flames.
“I just took off. I didn’t take my car, I just left,” Payne said. “It was very scary. I am just glad there weren’t a lot of people in the building.”
The first place people congregated at was the Dollar General on the southeast corner of the Twitty Road and U.S. 27 intersection. Laura Shaheen is the store manager; she was proud of her employees who evacuated the store without anyone being injured. They called the corporate store who told them to follow a disaster plan and Shaheen said they did.
Shaheen was on vacation Monday and returned Tuesday to find the power had been out in the store for six to eight hours and the frozen foods would have to be sent back. She also called the Amerigas company to replace the propane tanks on the side of the building in case any of them were damaged by the nearby fire’s heat. She was also told her employees helped to evacuate the animals at the nearby animal clinic.
“I am glad that there were not more people hurt,” Shaheen said. “I feel bad for the people who lost their homes. They are our regular customers. They are like family.”
Frank Sinagra and Jack Neidlinger work for Mighty Flame. The men load their refurbished and refilled propane tanks from the Sebring plant as far as North Carolina and New Orleans.
Their loaded trucks were in good condition, Sinagra said. The State Fire Marshall had not released the trucks yet and the men were waiting to get their loads.
Sinagra said he worried about his job as the Kosan Crisplant is a major player in the industry. Neidlinger was not quite as worried because he also works for Penske.
