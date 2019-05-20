SEBRING — Restroom upgrades are planned for two elementary schools with the School Board of Highlands County scheduled to vote on approval of the bid for the work at its meeting on Tuesday.
The School District sought bids from licensed contractors who would furnish all materials, labor and equipment to replace restroom facilities at Avon and Woodlawn elementary schools. All the work is expected to be conducted over the 2019 summer break.
R&R Residential with a bid of $71,500 had the lower of two bids for the project, which included removing all walls, plumbing fixtures, lighting and electrical components, tile, mirrors, etc. associated with the existing two restrooms per classroom.
Also, the School Board will consider approval of out-of-state travel for a Sebring High student to travel to a Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference to be held June 29 through July 2 in San Antonio, Texas.
Sebring High junior Aidan Border earned a spot to compete at the national level in the cyber security event.
Cyber security is a field that Border is considering majoring in after high school, Sebring High FBLA advisor Lisa Garrison stated in a letter to the School Board.
“I have been the Sebring High chapter advisor for 11 years and this is the first time that we have had a member qualify and plan to attend,” she stated.
Also, the School Board will vote to start the administrative process to develop the position of “campus gate monitor.”
The agenda shows two students recommended for expulsion — a Lake Placid Middle student for lewd and indecent behavior and a Hill-Gustat Middle student for possession of pornography.
Under personnel, the agenda includes 12 resignations, which includes five classroom teachers, two non-instructional positions and five coaches.
The School Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
