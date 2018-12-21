LAKE PLACID — The tiny town of Lake Placid is known as the City of Murals and also the Caladium Capital of the World. It is not known for being a junkyard but someone is responsible for illegal dumping and the Lake Placid Police Department is determined to find out who is responsible.
LPPD is offering a $250 reward for a tip leading to the identity and conviction of the litter bug.
The litter hotline is 863-465-1744. Tips can remain anonymous by leaving a message with a number code to prove they were the caller.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said someone dumped nearly 20 old tires behind the property of the old Heron’s Garden restaurant at 501 U.S. 27 in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 14. One witness told Fansler she saw a white truck with tires in it driving in the area about that time.
Lake Placid Police officers are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses that may have caught the crime in progress.
“This type of illegal dumping will not be tolerated,” Fansler said. “We take pride in our community and keeping it nice.”
Fansler pointed out the person responsible should have taken the tires to the landfill and paid the tipping fee. The person could have also earned some money if he/she had simply waited for the county’s tire buy back event that is held annually. At $2 a tire, the person would have received nearly $40.
The county is seeking to have the next tire buy back event in February.
“This is going to cost whoever did this a lot more than proper disposal would have,” Fansler said. “When we catch him, he will be paying fines and court costs. We may even have him pay back the $250 reward.”
Town Administrator Phil Williams said there are two sections of town that have been targeted by litterers in the past two months. People have been illegally dumping on property that belongs to other people or the town.
“In the coming months, the town will be stepping up our code enforcement efforts under the ‘Broken Windows Theory,’ which theorizes that ignoring areas that are even slightly blighted leads to compounded blight,” Williams said. “Illegal dumping is just an inevitable end to tolerance of blight.”
Part of the the initiative will be to put cameras and signs around areas of town that are less traveled. Williams said the town along with LPPD are determined to find the culprit. Williams was once the chief of police for Lake Placid and he has special training that may assist in identifying the litterer.
“I was a court recognized fingerprint, tire print and shoe print expert and the illegal tire dumping, in particular, I am taking personally and professionally as my responsibility and the police department’s responsibility to locate a suspect,” Williams said. “We have the specific sizes of the tires, markings, as well as evidence yields from the inner rims, and we have a lot of determination to catch anyone who is so blatant.”
Williams also said keeping the town and the county litter free is everyone’s responsibility. The town government plays a role in keeping the town looking tip top by participating with Keep Lake Placid Beautiful and Adopt a Road and Adopt a Spot from the Florida Department of Transportation.
“Our student groups such as the Exchange Club, the South Florida State College Community education program and the Interact Club and others, are constant volunteers to help keep our parks and roadways clean and we are thankful and proud of all of them,” Williams said.
Those with information on the illegal dumping should call LPPD at 863-699-3757 or the litter hotline.
