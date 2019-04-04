SEBRING — Eladio Reyes, 45, charged with video voyeurism, gave a plea of “nolo contendere” Wednesday morning to a lesser charge of attempted video voyeurism.
Circuit Court Judge Peter F. Estrada then found him guilty and sentenced him to one year of probation, and not to have any contact of any kind with the alleged victim, under Reyes’ agreement with the State Attorney’s Office through his attorney, Elton J. Gissendanner.
Also, in the agreement, Reyes must serve 25 hours of community service and pay the following fees: $600 fine for the offense, $418 in court costs, $30 surcharge, $400 for prosecution costs and $133.72 for Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigation costs.
All community service must be done in four months; all fees, in 10 months.
Through an interpreter, Reyes told Estrada that this was what he wanted to do and he was not under influence of any substance or coercion.
The case dates back to Feb. 19, 2018, in Avon Park.
At the time, a 37-year-old woman reported to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office she had been videotaped without permission while having sex.
The woman explained to deputies she had been involved in an extramarital affair with Reyes. His wife found out about it from a video taken of one of the sexual encounters, and then called the woman’s husband.
The woman told deputies she did not know about the video and did not agree to have it recorded.
Arrest reports said the woman and her husband had met Reyes at church, reported in March 2018 by the Highlands News-Sun as being in Hardee County.
She and Reyes became close, reports said, eventually having a sexual relationship.
They had four encounters, reports said. The woman told deputies she felt guilty and didn’t want to continue, but Reyes threatened to expose the relationship to her husband and the whole church.
Reyes’ wife told deputies she had been in Texas two years, caring for her son. During the second year, she noticed changes in her husband’s behavior and suspected he might be cheating.
When she returned to their home, she began searching for evidence, reports said.
She found a mini-cassette in the couple’s video recorder that had a 45-minute encounter recorded on it.
Arrest reports state the video allegedly shows Reyes positioning the camera on the dresser in front of the bed, using pieces of clothing to conceal the lens.
One piece of clothing allegedly covers the far right side of the lens, reports said.
He leaves and comes back with the woman and they have sex, reports said. Deputies noted in reports that the woman did not look at the camera during that encounter.
Once they were done, they got dressed and left, but the video allegedly shows Reyes double back to the bedroom and shut off the camera.
A statement from Reyes is redacted in arrest reports. Previous reports by the Highlands News-Sun stated he admitted to the recordings, but told deputies the woman wanted to have their encounter recorded.
Reports said deputies found reason to charge Reyes with video voyeurism for secretly viewing/recording someone who was exposing her body when she had a reasonable expectation of privacy.
