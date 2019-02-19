AVON PARK — The Chita Rivera and Robert Klein performance set for Wednesday evening at South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Center for the Performing Arts has been rescheduled, according to a news release from the college.
The release states that “due to circumstances beyond the control of South Florida State College (SFSC) Performing Arts, the Feb. 20 performance of Chita Rivera and Robert Klein at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC in Avon Park has been re-scheduled to Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m.”
“This is the nature of live performances,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “We will accept and honor the Feb. 20 tickets at the March 27 performance.”
SFSC Performing Arts will contact all ticket holders via email and telephone.
Tickets are available online at sfscarts.org for the March 27 performance.
