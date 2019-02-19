SEBRING — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory for State Road 17 (North Ridgewood Drive) at Wall Street for a maintenance permit project.
Crews will be replacing a roof using a crane to install trusses. The southbound travel lane on North Ridgewood Drive at Wall Street will be closed from Friday through Saturday.
Travel lanes will be shifted to the northbound lane and parking areas. Two-way traffic will continue throughout the area. Motorists should use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
