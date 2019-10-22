SEBRING — The Sebring Partnership has been approved to hold the annual “Halloween on the Circle” event in Downtown Sebring on Friday, Oct. 25. The event time is from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event which will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area.
Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event. The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event.
On Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.:
North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Drive.
Circle Drive (SR 17) will be closed.
North Mango Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to East Center Avenue.
Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Pine Street to North Mango Street.
East Center Avenue will be closed from Pine Street to Circle Drive.
North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Drive.
South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Drive.
South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Drive.
South Mango Street will be closed at South Commerce Ave., east to the alley between South Commerce Ave. and Rose Avenue.
North Wall Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to East Center Avenue
The Alleys between North Ridgewood Drive and East Center Avenue, north to North Mango Street will be closed. These are the alleys on the east and west sides and behind the Sebring Fire Department.
All the above road closures will be reopened by 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
