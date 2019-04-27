AVON PARK — The Highlands County Traffic Operations Department will be closing West Hal McRae Boulevard from South Florida Avenue to U.S. 27 in Avon Park from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28. A detour route will be posted. For more information, contact the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.