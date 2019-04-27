AVON PARK — The Highlands County Traffic Operations Department will be closing West Hal McRae Boulevard from South Florida Avenue to U.S. 27 in Avon Park from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28. A detour route will be posted. For more information, contact the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments