SEBRING — The Road and Bridge Department of the Highlands County Board of County Commissions will be closing Lockman Boulevard from Hammock Road to Wood Avenue for resurfacing.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Local traffic only will allowed at the construction site. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.
For more information, call the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.
