AVON PARK — The Highlands County Engineering Department will be closing Memorial Drive at the intersection with College Drive and between Dallas Street and Lake Lotela Drive starting at 7 a.m. Monday, June 3.
The closure will be until further notice for construction of the Parkway Roundabout. A detour route will be posted.
For more information, call Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877 or Highlands County Road and Bridge at 863-402-6529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.