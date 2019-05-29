Memorial Drive closure photo

Portions of Memorial Drive at the intersection with College Drive will be closed starting at 7 a.m. June 3 until further notice for construction of the Parkway Roundabout.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — The Highlands County Engineering Department will be closing Memorial Drive at the intersection with College Drive and between Dallas Street and Lake Lotela Drive starting at 7 a.m. Monday, June 3.

The closure will be until further notice for construction of the Parkway Roundabout. A detour route will be posted.

For more information, call Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877 or Highlands County Road and Bridge at 863-402-6529.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments