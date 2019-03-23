Road closure March 23 photo

The intersection of Manatee Drive at Sebring Parkway Phase III will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 25 and continue through 5 p.m. Monday, April 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Road and Bridge Department and the Engineering Department of the Highlands County Board of County Commission will be closing the intersection of Manatee Drive at Sebring Parkway Phase III. The closure will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 25 and continue through 5 p.m. Monday, April 1.

There will be no through traffic at the Manatee Drive and Sebring Parkway Phase III intersection.

The road closure is necessary to construct the portion of Sebring Parkway Phase III in this area. Detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

For more information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments