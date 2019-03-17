SEBRING — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be closing Arbuckle Creek Road from State Road 17 North to Arbuckle Creek Road for resurfacing.

The closure will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, March 18 until Wednesday, March 20. No through traffic will be allowed at the construction site during the day. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

For more information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.

