SEBRING — Lakeview Drive in Sebring right turn lane to access U.S. 27 will be closed during daylight hours from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.

Excavation Point Inc. will be connecting U.S. 27 driveway access to Gatorsmiles at 2660 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Traffic wanting to go northbound will need to utilize the traffic light at intersection of U.S. 27 and Lakeview Drive. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction.

For further information, you may contact Excavation Point, Inc. at 863-471-1997.

