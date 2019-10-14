SEBRING — Lakeview Drive in Sebring right turn lane to access U.S. 27 will be closed during daylight hours from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.
Excavation Point Inc. will be connecting U.S. 27 driveway access to Gatorsmiles at 2660 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Traffic wanting to go northbound will need to utilize the traffic light at intersection of U.S. 27 and Lakeview Drive. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction.
For further information, you may contact Excavation Point, Inc. at 863-471-1997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.