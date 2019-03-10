SEBRING — Being a school bus driver requires many skills and adherence to many procedures and checklists to assure a safe trip to and from school for all those aboard.
Driving a large bus and dealing with a variety of students on a daily basis can be challenging for many who sign up for this important position that offers part-time hours and pay.
Despite a continual shortage of drivers, the School Board of Highlands County’s Transportation Department hasn’t wavered in its background checks and training for new drivers.
Transportation Director David Solomon has been with the district since 2007 except for a one-year interruption of service to the district.
Those who apply to be a driver are informed to be truthful about whatever they have done on their application or not to apply at all, he said. The FBI fingerprint will find out everything about you.
“We are going to find out and a lot of people they don’t even apply because they probably have something in their background they know we will find.”
Along with no issues in the background check, applicants need a good driving record.
No DUIs, no more than 10 points in three years and no felony-related driving offense, Solomon said.
Some drivers are retirees and seniors, which may raise a concern about their abilities to handle a school bus full of children.
Drivers are given a dexterity test every year and a Department of Transportation physical every year to two years, Solomon noted.
Usually drivers know it is time to retire when they can’t do the dexterity test, Solomon said. The dexterity test includes running from the front to the back of the bus and scooting out the back of the bus within 20 seconds.
“We have had several people who have gotten up in age and they have told us, ‘I know it is time to go,’” Solomon said.
Do you receive calls from the public about school bus driver issues?
“Not a lot, but people watch those yellow buses; if something is not right they will call it in,” Solomon said. Drivers are informed that they are driving a big yellow bus and people are watching them.
“I think our folks know that and they understand that and that is why we don’t get a lot of calls,” he said.
Drivers must have or obtain a CDL Class B license with P (passenger) and S (school bus) endorsement
For the qualified applicants, the district provides a 40-hour training class that includes 20 hours of driving.
The road test includes telling the instructor the steps to discharging students from the bus, displaying the proper procedures for crossing railroad tracks, lane changes and staying in their lane on curves and proper positioning in intersections.
During the middle of the school year, an obstacle course is set up at the Sebring transportation compound.
“We have our drivers go through different obstacles simulating backing up in an alley and parallel parking” Solomon said.
Currently the district has about 84 drivers plus substitutes, the roster of drivers has been as high as 105, but they come and go daily, he noted.
Along with the initial training, drivers have refresher training from time to time and when accidents/incidents prompt additional training.
For example in April, 2014, all district school bus drivers had behind-the-wheel refresher training after three accidents caused by district bus drivers resulted in two buses damaged beyond repair and a third bus with significant damage. There were no students on any of the buses that were involved in accidents.
Any time a driver has even a minor incident, they have to do a behind-the-wheel refresher course with a trainer, Solomon said.
The ongoing shortage of drivers, called bus operators, prompted the district years ago to drop the high school diploma requirement for the position.
