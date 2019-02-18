AVON PARK — Broadway icon Chita Rivera and legendary funnyman Robert Klein will take the stage Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
Tony Award winner Chita Rivera will recreate signature moments from her legendary career including numbers from “West Side Story,” “Sweet Charity,” “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Bye, Bye, Birdie,” “The Rink” and “The Visit.”
Robert Klein is a pioneer in modern stand-up comedy who inspired heavyweights like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld. Klein regularly appears on talk shows, making more than 100 appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Late Show.”
Born in the Bronx, he was a member of the famed “Second City” theatrical troupe in Chicago.
Klein spoke with Highlands News-Sun recently about his career and upcoming performance at SFSC.
Highlands News-Sun noted Klein’s dentist office visit routine from the 1970s.
Klein said he has performed many times on the “Tonight Show” and just did the show for the 87th time.
“I had to write stuff that was not risque and was universal so I did a supermarket bit and the dentist bit,” he said.
He likes to work and he is better at it than he ever was, Klein said of his busy schedule, which included just recently a one-night performance, for the actors’ fund, of “They are Playing Our Song,” with Lucy Arnaz. That was the Broadway musical he was in 40 years ago for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.
“I go out to California to do my turn on ‘Will & Grace’ [television show] and I did the narration for a few documentaries in the past year,” he noted.
Klein said all his life he wanted to be a doctor and he went to college with that in mind, but “a few things got in his way,” he explained as a funnyman would — “calculus, physics, biology, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, reading, spelling, comprehension, behavior, aptitude, inclination and talent.”
He became a history and political science major, which he still loves today, Klein said.
Along with comedy and acting, Klein is known for his music, which continues to be a part of his performances.
Klein said music director/musician Bob Stein will be accompanying him to SFSC. They have worked together for 36 years and they have been nominated twice for “best song” at the Emmys.
“I may be not quite as physically agile, but I do patrol the stage like a cat and I am better at it than I ever was and I enjoy it,” he said “I think I enjoy it more than anything — making people laugh.”
Klein noted his double bill with Rivera stating she continues to be a wonderful talent.
Rivera is one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents — a versatile actress/singer/dancer who is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.
Rivera’s first appearance at age 17 was as a principal dancer in “Call Me Madam.” Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of “West Side Story” brought her stardom, which she repeated in London.
Highlands News-Sun asked Rivera about her experience in performing “West Side Story” in London.
“It was a huge, huge hit,” she said. “Actually it got better reviews in England than it got in New York.
“The entire company went to England so everybody was represented and we were treated like a million bucks in Manchester and then in the West End theatre district in London,” she said.
“It was a thrilling time for all of us and the English don’t forget,” Rivera said. “If they love something, they remember it.”
Rivera performed two concerts in London on Feb. 10.
Rivera’s biography states she started training as a ballerina at age 9.
She was a tomboy walking on the back fences and jumping over furniture in the house, but didn’t hit her jump right one time and her foot went through the coffee table, Rivera said.
“My mother, out of necessity, said she had to survive so she put me in ballet school,” Rivera said.
When you were rehearsing for “West Side Story” did you believe it was going to be a big hit? Highlands News-Sun asked Rivera.
“I knew it was something very different ... and I knew the music was exciting and I knew that Jerome Robbins, the great choreographer and director, was brilliant; I knew I was in a room with amazing creative people — Stephen Sondheim [lyricist] and Arthur Laurents [writer] and all the amazing dancers,” Rivera said.
Along with “West Side Story” being a breakthrough role for her, it was the start of Sondheim’s career, Rivera noted, “It is still paying off today. This is the 60th anniversary of ‘West Side Story.’”
Tickets are available for the Chita Rivera/Robert Klein performance.
The SFSC box office is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to performances. Call 863-784-7178 or email culturalperformances@southflorida.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.