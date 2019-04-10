SEBRING — Marquay Desawn Rockmore, who had taken a plea deal for manslaughter on a recent murder case, has been rearrested.
He faces a violation of probation charge as a result of six other charges: possession of a synthetic narcotic (MDMA/ecstasy) with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a weapon while committing a felony (drug possession); possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon; and possession of an altered firearm — the serial number had been filed off.
The charges stemmed from a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. Friday. He was riding in a car that allegedly ran a stop sign and smelled of cannabis.
When the deputy searched the center console, where he’d seen the passenger — Rockmore — conceal something.
Reports said the deputy found a clear plastic bag, with smaller plastic bags inside it, containing:
• Four plastic vape pen cylinders filled with a substance containing 80-85% THC, the addictive ingredient in marijuana.
• 13 plastic Baggies with a pink/off-white rock-like substance, later identified as MDMA/ecstasy.
• Another three “corner” Baggies containing the same pink rock-like substance.
• Three plastic Baggies with yellow unidentified pills.
When he moved that bag, reports said, the deputy found a black .357 revolver, with a scratched-off serial number and loaded with five live rounds.
Rockmore is being held at the Highlands County Jail without bond on the probation violation. Total bail on other charges is set at $22,000 total.
Richard Castillo, with the State Attorney’s Office, expressed hope for obtaining a conviction with a lengthy prison sentence when he learned of Rockmore’s violation of probation with additional drugs and weapons charges.
“Now I think I have something I can work with,” Castillo said.
Seeking justice
Rockmore, 22, and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Dyshaun Quantray A. Collymore, took plea deals last fall in the case of the 2017 shooting death of 31-year-old Kyle Arjona.
Rockmore was sentenced to serve nine months in jail followed by 10 years probation after he was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent.
Collymore also got a deal for manslaughter, with a sentence of one year in jail and 12 years probation.
Castillo said at the time that neither of the young men would have had plea deals if witnesses who said they saw the shooting had actually given testimony.
Collymore has allegedly also been rearrested on a violation of probation charge involving equally serious additional charges in Fort Pierce, Castillo said.
Arrest affidavits from the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office at StLucieSheriff.com state that Collymore was charged last Wednesday for allegedly giving a false name while detained at the jail.
Castillo said that information has not yet been forwarded to the Sebring State Attorney’s Office, but he looks forward to reviewing it.
“I hope I can try to seek justice,” Castillo said.
Up until now, he hasn’t been able to do that for Arjona’s sister, Marissa Coxe, or his mother, Margaret Arjona, who expressed dismay at how the case was handled.
“If this guy doesn’t go away this time, there is definitely something wrong,” Margaret Arjona said.
History
Rockmore, just from the pages of the Highlands News-Sun, has been involved or implicated in other shootings:
• January 2013 — Rockmore, 16, is sought on tampering with evidence charges in connection to a shooting in Highway Park that left one victim with serious injuries.
• April 2015 — Rockmore, 18, is charged with improper exhibition of a firearm, firing into a building and possession of a weapon by a delinquent in connection with a series of shootings that left three teenagers being injured at an underage drinking party at the Avon Park Lakes home of a former detention deputy.
The shooting
The saga of Kyle Arjona’s murder started on Dec. 18, 2017. Sebring police officers responded to reports of gunshots and of a shooting in the area of Booker Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
They found Kyle Arjona, shot several times and lying in an empty lot on Booker Avenue, arrest reports said at the time.
He was hospitalized, but later died of his injuries, Sebring Police Chief Karl J. Hoglund reported.
An arrest affidavit stated there were witnesses, who told police that Arjona arrived at a residence shortly before he was shot and told people there he had been robbed earlier that day at another house.
Witnesses reportedly told police that Rockmore called Arjona over, pulled out a gun, pointed it at Arjona’s head and fired two shots.
Witnesses also told police that Collymore then shot Arjona, reports said.
By Dec. 22, 2017, police had arrested Collymore and had an arrest warrant out for Rockmore, in connection with the shooting.
Arjona died on Dec. 23, 2017. By Jan. 9, 2018, the State Attorney’s Office had filed documents to upgrade the charge against Collymore to murder.
Plea deal
Rockmore’s plea deal took place Sept. 5, 2018, because the state’s only witnesses, when it came time to give depositions, claimed not to remember what happened.
“It’s common sense there’s a lot of things in life that we forget,” Castillo said at the time. “Seeing someone killed that way is not one of them.”
Rockmore’s attorney, Jonathan Karl Thiele, said in court that, as he understood it, one witness had a prior relationship with Rockmore and might be inclined to fabricate a statement about the event.
He suggested the other did not actually see the shooting, but heard the shot and saw Rockmore running from the scene.
