SEBRING — Marquay Desean Rockmore, of Avon Park, appeared before Judge David Langford in the 10th Circuit Court on Monday morning for his arraignment. Rockmore’s attorney, Derek Christian, was present as Rockmore pleaded not guilty to violating his parole.
He will face the judge again at 8:30 a.m., July 25. Until then, Rockmore will be held at the Highlands County Jail.
Rockmore was on probation for the shooting death of Kyle Arjona that occurred in December 2017. On April 6, Rockmore was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies searched the car because of the alleged smell of cannabis.
The arrest report states a clear plastic bag with other bags inside it was found in the car. The deputy’s inventory of what the baggies contained were: four plastic vape pens, which contained THC, the mind-altering ingredient in cannabis; 13 baggies of pills that were determined to be Ecstasy; three baggies of unidentified pills; three baggies of yellow unidentified pills; and another three baggies containing a pink substance.
Deputies also found a .357 handgun with the serial number removed.
In September 2018, Rockmore entered into a plea deal for manslaughter with a firearm by a delinquent. He was to serve nine months in jail and serve 10 years probation.
Rockmore’s co-defendant in the shooting case, Dyshaun Quantray A. Collymore, also took a plea deal for manslaughter. Collymore’s sentence was one year in jail and 12 years probation.
Rockmore has had trouble in the past with guns and violence. According to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts website, his cases include resisting an officer in 2014; shooting into a building, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a Florida delinquent adult felon in 2015; domestic battery and trespassing in 2015.
