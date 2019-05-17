VENUS — A rollover wreck late Thursday night in Venus sent two people to an area hospital.
The two-car wreck occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 27 at the intersection of Horn Road, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue. One of the vehicles was a sport-utility vehicle pulling a trailer, rolled over in the wreck with the trailer still attached.
Highlands County Fire Rescue reports that engines from Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and Venus Station 45 along with Emergency Medical Service units 36-1 and 38-1 from Lake Placid responded to the wreck.
Two people from the SUV were transported to an area hospital, Fire Rescue reports, while the driver of a smaller vehicle remained at the scene and was not transported.
Both the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol were on the scene to investigate.
The wreck shut the road down for a short period of time for cleanup.
Fire Rescue units cleared the scene by 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.