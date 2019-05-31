LAKE PLACID — A rollover wreck Friday morning caused traffic on U.S. 27 to close down to one lane as first responders were forced to cut a woman out of her car.
The accident happened just north of Lagrow Road in Lake Placid.
The female driver from Sebring, who has yet to be identified officially by authorities, was transported by ambulance to AdventHealth Lake Placid and then airlifted to a trauma unit. Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said law enforcement was withholding the female driver's name until her family can be notified of her injuries.
The wreck is being investigated as a possible DUI. Blood was drawn and sent to the lab at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
The driver was the only occupant in the car, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Fansler said the wreck is still under investigation but gave a preliminary report.
He said around 9 a.m. Friday the woman was driving in a southbound lane at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, she left the lane and traveled across the grassy median and crossed both lanes of northbound traffic on U.S. 27.
The Monte Carlo rolled before coming to rest on its hood in the ditch off the west shoulder of U.S. 27. The nose of the car was pointing north.
“The woman was cut free from the wreck by the local heroes from the fire departments and Highlands County EMS,” Fansler said.
Responding to the scene were Lake Placid Police Department, Lake Placid Fire Department engines 36 and 41 and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
Fansler said the woman was wearing her seat belt.
