By INGRID UTECH
Correspondent
SEBRING — If you can’t hear well, your quality of life is not good. No one knows that better than Roseann Kiefer, owner of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center in downtown Sebring. For close to 40 years, Kiefer has been getting enjoyment out of improving people’s hearing, making it possible for them to once again be more fully engaged in their relationships with others.
Like all reputable hearing specialists, Kiefer conducts tests to find out the nature and severity of the client’s hearing loss, and she examines the client’s ears before determining the appropriate hearing aid fit. But Kiefer does more than that. She asks questions in order to find out the client’s lifestyle, motivation for seeking help, and any limitations the client has that might make it difficult to use hearing aids. That information too is factored into her hearing aid recommendation.
Clients appreciate her thoroughness and her genuine concern about their well being. Kiefer is not just trying to sell a client a hearing aid; she’s trying to give that client a better quality of life.
Kiefer likes the additional challenge of trying to help clients who are really struggling, because of unique hearing issues.
Dick Purk and Ron Spatafore both have severe high frequency hearing losses. Purk is a retired police officer; shooting guns for many years has much to do with his hearing loss. Spatafore’s loss stems from factory machine noises he used to hear daily while employed at General Motors.
Both have bought multiple hearing aids from companies in the past, but both still had great difficulty hearing. Purk was even told by one company that he had so little hearing that no hearing aid could help him. But both got help for their unique situations from Lampe & Kiefer.
Purk said, “I couldn’t have gone to a better place. Roseann couldn’t do enough for me.”
Similarly, Spatafore commented, “Roseann does everything she can to make you hear better.”
Another difficult case is Ron Carmony. He was born with a dead left ear and has suffered decreasing hearing in his right ear. His hearing loss has been exacerbated by listening to rock and roll music and watching 40 years of NASCAR and IndyCar racing. He lives with three hearing issues: hearing loss, tinnitus, and hyperacusis. He calls Kiefer “a life saver” for the help she was able to give him.
Lampe & Kiefer uses Starkey Hearing Technologies. Starkey is the country’s largest hearing instrument manufacturer.
According to Starkey literature, today’s technology “can virtually eliminate feedback, make listening in noisy environments easier and more comfortable, stream stereo sound from TVs and radios directly to the hearing aids, and let you talk on your phone hands-free. Hearing instruments are also smaller (and in some cases, invisible), rechargeable, and more comfortable and powerful than ever.”
The need for help with hearing doesn’t stop with the purchase of a hearing aid. Hearing aids periodically need cleaning and adjustments; ears need wax removal; and sometimes the hearing declines sufficiently that a client needs new hearing aids.
Kiefer’s very professional and friendly staff is there to help. Bonnie Kesselring, practice administrator, has been employed with Lampe & Kiefer for 20 years. She is trained in office systems management and also has experience with hearing instrument cleanings, diagnostics and repairs. “It really is a great place to work. I enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces when they can hear; it’s often a very emotional life event,” she said.
Barbara Kesselring, patient care coordinator, has been with the company for 17 years. She staffs the front desk and provides information and kindness to clients.
Kendra Allen, licensed hearing aid specialist, joined Lampe & Kiefer in 2017. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hearing and Speech Sciences from the University of Maryland and eight years of experience in the audiology field.
Kiefer’s stepfather, Richard Lampe, started the company in 1968. Kiefer’s mother served as office manager. Kiefer admired her father’s dedication to his work. In 1981, she joined the firm as a licensed hearing instrument specialist. In 1995, her parents retired and she became the sole proprietor of the business. Few women were business owners in any field at that time.
Kiefer’s brother Daniel is one of her biggest supporters. “Roseann’s business is a successful enterprise not because of profits, but because of her business ethics and the dedicated way she manages her life,” he said.
Kiefer has a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management and furthered her education in audiology at the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida. She also attends several classes every year to stay up to date with the ever-changing technologies of the hearing industry.
Kiefer generously supports many community causes.
She is a longtime, valued sponsor of the Matinee Series at South Florida State College’s Performing Arts Center. She also donated a Starkey Surflink Media Device to the Performing Arts Center; it streams sound directly to Starkey wireless hearing aids.
Kiefer also contributes to the Starkey Foundation, which helps defray the cost of hearing aids for those who can’t afford them. In 2015, Kiefer was elected into the Starkey Hall of Fame for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Kiefer also gives generously of her time. She conducts BackStage Scoop talks before the Matinee Shows at the college, educating patrons about hearing and sound. As time permits, she gives hearing presentations at assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and homeowner association meetings. She performs hearing aid cleanings and wax removal at these locations too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.