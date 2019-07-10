SEBRING — Where the Memorial Drive roundabout waited on TECO to rebury a natural gas line, it now waits for Duke Energy.
Highlands County Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said he expected to see crews from Duke Energy on site today to begin installing the lighting above the almost-finished roundabout at Memorial Drive and College Drive.
His crews have put down a single layer of pavement on the circle itself and the approaches and exits. He expects to put another layer in place after Sebring Parkway gets finished.
Between that time — once Duke Energy gets done — Green said the plan is to reopen the roundabout to traffic, letting people going between Sebring and Avon Park, or up to South Florida State College, to practice their roundabout skills on the single-lane circle.
Drivers will find a wide apron of concrete on the inside of the circle. That’s not a lane: It’s a run-over space for semi-trailers.
Much like the roundabout in use at Tangerine Drive and Heartland Avenue in Lake Placid, this circle has a concrete pad on the inside of the circle to take a pounding from truck and trailer tires that need the extra room.
All other two-axle passenger or utility vehicles will need to keep in the asphalt-paved outer part of the circle.
Other than that, driving the circle will be like driving the Circle in downtown Sebring, or any other local single-lane roundabout.
Incoming traffic will stop at the circle to wait for any cars on the circle itself.
Once it’s clear to enter, drivers will enter the circle and then make a right turn off the circle as they reach the street they want to use.
It’s a design for traffic junctions that the Florida Department of Transportation has promoted as a better way to reduce wrecks, especially T-bone wrecks that usually result in greater damage and injury.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. also favors such intersections over traffic signals for several reasons, the two main ones being that a roundabout costs less in maintenance — the only repairs would be to paving — and is safer after a power outage because it doesn’t rely on electricity to be functional.
Howerton and his team have designed this and two other roundabouts for Sebring Parkway, one of which will have a two-lane circle and specific rules to navigate it.
That circle won’t start construction until after the Memorial Drive roundabout opens, Green said.
Since it’s going in where the 90-degree turn is now, motorists who currently use the existing Sebring Parkway for daily commutes and errands will need to find another route into or out of Sebring.
The most likely detour route will be Lakeview Drive, a 35-mph limit residential street that served as the only way around Lake Jackson to U.S. 27 north before the Parkway was built.
On that road, with traffic detoured and construction expected to take more than a month, motorists are advised to leave early, drive slower and practice patience.
