WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) announced Tuesday that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is a finalist for the Democracy Awards, CMF’s honors program recognizing non-legislative achievement in operations and constituent service by congressional offices and Members of Congress.
Rubio is recognized for excellence in the Constituent Service category, which focuses on how an office interacts with and serves constituents, especially how it utilizes and leverages specific, methodical, and consistent processes for achieving measurable results in constituent service.
“As a finalist in Constituent Service, Sen. Rubio’s office is one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Sen. Rubio has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Florida.
“Sen. Rubio and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work,” Fitch said.
Twelve House and Senate offices were honored as finalists in three categories: 1) Constituent Service; 2) Transparency, Accountability, and Innovation; and 3) “Life in Congress”- Workplace Environment. House and Senate personal offices self-nominated using an online questionnaire, and CMF followed up with offices to gather documentation and assess the office’s adherence to the established criteria.
A committee comprised primarily of former members of Congress and former congressional staffers will select the two winners (one Democrat and one Republican) for each category. Winners will be announced in May, and a ceremony to honor finalists and winners will be held on June 20.
The Founding Partner for the Democracy Awards is the Bridge Alliance, which provided a grant to launch the program. Bridge Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 80 organizations committed to revitalizing democratic practice in America.
The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) is a 501©(3) nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to build trust and effectiveness in Congress. For more information, visit CongressFoundation.org.
This is a total croc. The political weather vane Rubio has never bothered to respond to one single issue I've addressed with his office. At best, I get a canned 'interim response' months after my initial inquiry or comment. This overpaid political gold brick is typical of the inadequacies of our government.
