LAKE PLACID — A controlled video buy operation by the Highlands County Sherri’f Office Special Operations Division resulted in a 23-year-old man facing drug charges.
Marvin Lekeith Sholtz, of Lake Placid, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school or church and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church or school.
According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report, around 5:30 p.m., May 9, Sholtz committed the offense of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church while in the area of Vision Street and Crestmoore Avenue in Highway Park.
Members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted a controlled video buy operation in the area of Highway Park and negotiated an illegal sale of cocaine, the report shows. Sholtz sold .5 grams of cocaine to an undercover member of the division in exchange for $40.
The sale and purchase took place within 1,000 feet of a church — House of Prayer in Action, 120 Vision St.
Sholtz was arrested Wednesday in Highway Park.
He was being held Saturday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.