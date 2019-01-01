SEBRING — The Feb. 14, 2018, school shooting in Broward County mobilized state and local entities, including Highlands County, to ramp up school security.
School districts statewide were initially provided $162 million specifically for school safety, and subsequently Gov. Rick Scott directed an additional $58 million for school security.
Additional state funding helped pay for more school resource officers in Highlands County so every school now has a sworn law enforcement officer on campus.
In April, a comprehensive training scenario was held at Avon Park High School involving law enforcement and many district employees.
In September, the Highlands County School District held three town hall meetings on school safety and the social/emotional well-being of students and staff.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman and representatives from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office spoke at the town hall meetings and answered questions from the public.
Also in September, The School Board of Highlands County met in executive session, which is closed to the public, to review safety recommendations for the district’s campuses.
The safety surveys of the district’s 17 schools and the Academy at Youth Care Lane were conducted by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Crime Prevention Practitioner Nell Hays.
The district changed from having three threat levels to two: “Controlled campus” for an incident happening in the community and “active threat plan” for an incident or concern on campus.
In November, the School Board approved a quarter million dollars in school fencing projects to improve school safety by having one access point to enter a school campus.
