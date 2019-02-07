SEBRING — The school district will be providing safety/security updates each month at a meeting of the School Board of Highlands County, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
Frequent security updates have been the norm since the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting in Parkland.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge, the district’s safety point person, provided the security update noting that state Director of the Office of Safe Schools Damien Kelly visited the district on Tuesday and talked about many of the safety initiatives that are coming from the state level.
He saw some of the challenges Highlands County has with trying to transform campuses that were built very open to now be as secure as possible.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton asked if Kelly offered any recommendations to the district.
The strongest recommendations Kelly made the district is already doing and many of them don’t cost anything, such as making sure that all staff members lock doors, which is a simple thing that people don’t understand the significance of that action.
It was pointed out that there has never has been a casualty behind a locked door in a school, he said. “It is very, very important that our teachers lock the doors and they take that ‘simple of a thing’ as extremely serious as far as safety.”
Lethbridge said Kelly talked about “hard corners,” the areas of a classroom that cannot be seen from a window. The district is working with law enforcement to identify those areas in the classrooms.
Kelly also recommended that every staff member have the ability to initiate a school lockdown if they see something awry, Lethbridge noted.
Every second counts in a safety situation, he said. If someone in Broward County would have called a “code red” sooner, lives would have been saved.
“Every employee understands that they have the right and responsibility that if they see something that does not look right to them they can go ahead and initiate the ‘active threat plan’ for a lockdown scenario,” Lethbridge said. If it’s a false alarm then it serves as an unannounced practice, which is better than someone not taking action.
Longshore has been going to each school with a presentation covering key safety topics. She has been to about half of the schools.
Emails have been sent to all employees on these safety issues, Lethbridge said.
The report from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Commission states, “The District’s [Broward] failure to mandate and implement hard corners or safe areas in every classroom was a safety breach that contributed to students being shot.”
The report noted that only two of the 30 classrooms in building 12, in which accused shooter Nikolas Cruz entered, had marked hard corners. To the extent that when students attempted to hide in the classrooms’ hard corners they were mostly inaccessible due to teachers’ desks and other furniture occupying the space.
Because classrooms lacked effective hard corners and/or students were not directed to hard corners, some students were forced to seek cover in an area visible to Cruz, according to the report. Cruz only shot people within his line of sight and he never entered any classroom.
Some students were shot and killed in classrooms with obstructed and inaccessible hard corners as they remained in Cruz’s line of sight from outside the classroom.
Also, the Safety Commission’s report stated the lack of a formal Code Red or similar active assailant response policy in the Broward County Public Schools led to school personnel not knowing or clearly understanding the criteria for calling a Code Red, who could call it, or when it could be called.
The lack of a called Code Red on Feb. 14, 2018, because there was no policy, little training and no drills, left students and staff vulnerable to being shot and some were shot because they were not notified to lockdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.