SEBRING — One of two men who dropped an unresponsive woman off at a local emergency room has been charged with stealing her car.
The car did not actually belong to 53-year-old Rebecca Stephenson of Chillicothe, Ohio. According to arrest reports, she had permission to use it from the actual owner. Noel Joseph Cardona, 36, of Sebring did not have permission, and the owner has since pressed charges.
Cardona, arrested Wednesday, was still in the Highlands County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond, charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Arrest reports state that at 12:55 a.m. March 17, a silver 2004 Kia Optima arrived at AdventHealth Sebring’s emergency room and Cardona, who was driving, assisted Stephenson into the building.
Reports said she was unresponsive with no vital signs and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
A press release from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at the time said Cardona and another man left Stephenson without giving health care professionals any information on her.
There was no word on how deputies or hospital staff identified her, but officials with the Sheriff’s Office confirmed she was visiting a friend.
Arrest reports state Cardona was seen entering the driver’s seat of the car and leaving the area.
At 1:12 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy saw Cardona with the car at the Shell gasoline station at 6229 U.S. 27, on the frontage road in front of Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
More than 12 hours later, at 1:50 p.m., Cardona drove the car back to AdventHealth Sebring and gave his information to medical staff because he saw himself on social media reports on the death investigation. He then led law enforcement officers to the car, which was in the emergency room parking lot, and handed them the keys.
When sheriff’s detectives called the vehicle’s owner, in Ohio, she told them she only gave permission for Stephenson to use the car. She told authorities she did not know Cardona and wanted to press charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.