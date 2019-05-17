SEBRING — The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation and The School Board of Highlands County have partnered to implement and sustain the foundation’s preventative programs.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the training provided by the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation is related to the threat assessment teams at each school and how they function as a team.
There will be training during the summer with trainers from the Sandy Hook organization, he said.
The programs — Say Something and Safety Assessment and Intervention — will be implemented and supported at all the district’s middle and high schools for a minimum of three years, according to the agreement approved Tuesday by the School Board.
Say Something teaches students how to look for warning signs, signals and threats, especially in social media, from individuals who may want to hurt themselves or others and to say something to a trusted adult to get them help.
Safety Assessment and Intervention teaches school safety teams within school districts how to identify, assess and respond to threats of violence or at-risk behavior before a tragedy takes place. the program’s strategies not only addresses the threat itself, but also helps identify and treat the underlying issue that led the student to make the threat.
Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty said everyone wants to have safe schools and it’s helpful anytime that you can promote that type of environment, not just among staff, but also among students. The more eyes you have obviously the more vigilant.
“I think it is a great idea,” he said. “I don’t ever want it to rise to the place where people are constantly alarmed, but just like we are taught to be defensive drivers as a way to keep ourselves safe on the road, we have to have a process to keep ourselves on guard just in case.
“We can be vigilant and report the things we need to report so we can keep things safe at schools. Children are our future and we need to make sure we are raising them up to be good human beings as well, not just smart ones.”
The program’s sustainability includes the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation working with the district’s point person, as well as one-on-one support to an “adult advisor” and an existing or newly established youth club within each of the middle and high schools, connecting them to Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) and other resources.
There is no cost related to the preventative programs of the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, which is a non-profit organization in Newtown, Connecticut.
A good effort but it's too bad we need this sort of thing because of the savage direction this nation has taken with its gun obsession.
