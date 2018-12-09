SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department has found a skimmer on a gas pump in Sebring; the previous one was discovered by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on a gas station in Avon Park.
Commander Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police Department said, “Our agency located a skimming device attached to a pump at the south Marathon gas station in the Southgate Shopping Plaza. We are working with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, who have also found devices within their jurisdiction.”
Hart said, “[We are] urging the public to be aware and report any suspicious persons or activity to either law enforcement or the gas station managers.”
Residents can protect themselves by taking a few precautions at the pump. As previously reported, credit cards are an improvement over debit cards, but the safest way to pay for fuel is by going inside the store and paying cash. A few minutes in the drive through at your local bank requesting cash can save your holiday stash and keep the season merry and bright.
For people who insist on using cards at the pump, it is better to use pumps closer to the store where tellers are able to monitor activity. In addition, look for signs of tampering at the pump or at the ATM. If the keypad or the card slot wiggles, contact law enforcement.
Check the seal on the pump. A broken seal is a red flag and a sign to choose a different pump to fuel your vehicle. Be a part of the holiday giving and give a tip to the cashier that the pump should be inspected.
Just like techno-gadget gifts are appealing at Christmas time, so is your bank account to thieves. They can sit a hundred yards away with their computers and use Bluetooth technology to steal your information. Check your phone for Bluetooth signals before pumping the gas.
Other ways to keep the your gift-giving money is by monitoring your account balances on a regular basis; the faster you act when data is stolen from your card, the better your chances of saving your hard-earned dollars. The longer you wait, the higher your liability.
