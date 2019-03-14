AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc and Heartland Horses Equine Activities want to warn Highlands County that a scarf bomb has exploded or is coming to a downtown near you. Main Street in Avon Park and Devane Park in Lake Placid have already been scarf bombed as part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Sebring scarf bombing will take place on Monday, March 18.
The agencies’ employees tied scarfs to light posts and trees in an effort to raise awareness for the several hundred individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served in Highlands and the surrounding areas. People are encouraged to walk the areas, pick out a scarf and take a selfie with their new scarf on, tag their photos to the Ridge Area Arc Facebook page or on Twitter at Ridge Area Arc #RAArc and #DDaware19.
“Scarf bombing is a warm and fuzzy way for us to raise awareness for the people we serve,” said Kathleen Border, Ridge Area Arc CEO. “Whether it’s volunteering in the community for other non-profits or competing in Special STARS activities, our consumers do so many great things throughout the year, but March is the month that we are able to collectively celebrate our victories.”
Ridge Area Arc and Heartland Horses were also honored with proclamations during the recent city council meetings in Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid. The elected officials in all three cities read proclamations that included the verbiage, “whereas it is necessary and appropriate that local communities such as ours support the mission and purpose of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and encourage their citizens to recognize and respect this important commemoration.”
For more information about Ridge Area Arc or its programs, call 863-452-1295 or for information about Heartland Horse, call 863-452-0006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.