SEBRING — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department and the Highlands County Engineering Department will be closing the north 350 feet of Scenic Highway (at the intersection of Manatee Drive) starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 4 through 5 p.m. Friday, March 15.
The road closure is necessary to construct a portion of the Sebring Parkway Phase 3 project in this area. The road will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of Lake Sebring Boulevard north to Manatee Drive. All traffic from Scenic Highway south of this closure will need to utilize Sebring Parkway for access during this time.
For more information, call the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877.
