Special to Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — The Rev. Laura M. White Women of Purpose Auxiliary of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. church held a Scholarship Gala in honor of Rev. Laura M. White on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel.
The affair was full of elegance and grace, with nearly 130 attendees. Musical tributes by Jean Jackson II, Aaliyah Brown and Jada Lawton were outstanding. Testimonials from students, adults, family members and parents were inspiring.
The Keynote speaker, Rev. Craig Robinson, Rev. Laura M. White’s brother, spoke with passion regarding her legacy. Other speakers included School Board of Highlands County Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore, Sheriff Paul Blackman and Sebring Mayor John Shoop, spoke of education and mentoring.
The Women of Purpose provides weekly tutoring, mentoring and a prison writing ministry under the Rev. Laura M. White Auxiliary. In an effort to provide scholarships for students and adults in the community in which this very special Gala was held.
There were many great sponsors including Pinnacle EMS; Millennium Physicians Group, LLC (Dr. Khurana); Dr. Brenda Longshore, school board superintendent; Sheriff Paul and Melissa Blackman; Dr. Anne Lindsay, assistant superintendent of elementary programs; Mrs. Deborah Weathers; and Aaron Organization Inc, (John Aaron, owner) and many, many others.
Special thanks to The White Family.
For more information, or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the church’s website gmzamesebring.org.
Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church is at 870 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. Rev. D.A. Bonney is the pastor.
