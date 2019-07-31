SEBRING — Marjorie Schoofs was named the 2018 Senior Citizen of the Year at the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards banquet earlier this month.
This 98-years-young lady is not your typical senior citizen. She is a non-stop go-getter who does things for others as well as for herself. If you are truly her friend, she says you can call her Marge.
She drives people to church and doctor’s appointments, makes meals for the sick, works and teaches at a local beading shop, creates beautiful hand-made jewelry and is a champion Bridge player. The list goes on and on.
“This is one of the most outstanding people I have ever met,” said her friend Marg Strong, who nominated Schoofs for the award. “She is always full of love and energy. She gets up early, puts on her makeup, fluffs her hair and dresses like she’s going on an outing.”
“I was so surprised! People say I am entertaining and have a great sense of humor. At church they said President Trump was supposed to be here but they sent the Senior Citizen of the Year (me) instead,” Schoofs laughed.
She works at Mary’s Bead Shop, teaching classes making very detailed pen wraps, bracelets and necklaces. Every day at 9:30 a.m. she gets a call asking if she’s coming in to work.
Schoofs has traveled to all 50 states as well as parts of Europe. She has lived in Washington state (which she still calls home), Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Florida.
“She really does get up every morning and does her make-up and hair. She will not go out until she is dressed up,” her daughter, Isla Coburn, said.
Coburn and her husband, Tom, live with Schoofs. Coburn works as the church secretary at the Methodist church in Avon Park.
“I was a beautician and owned and operated my own business in Washington state,” Schoofs said.
Schoofs volunteered for eight years at Florida Hospital in Sebring. She also made regular visits to the local nursing homes and even cut hair during her visits.
She is a championship Bridge player and won the gold medal in her division in the Heartland Games.
“My friend Marg talked me into entering and now I have a gold medal,” she said. “I love Bridge and play about three times a week.”
“Whenever she is asked to help with something, she finds a way to make it happen,” Coburn said. “She drives friends around and does whatever she can to help.”
“These people are my friends and we all need to take care of our friends and help each other,” Schoofs said.
It sounds like everyone knows Schoofs. She is very fortunate to have no health issues. In less than two years, she will be a centenarian.
“My younger brother, who is 87, still works in the business our family has owner for 90 years,” Schoofs said. “He sews awnings.”
Schoofs has a daughter and a son, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
“I love her like a sister. Her sense of humor is out of this world,” Strong said.
Schoofs is an amazing lady. She is lively, interesting, caring — a transplanted Southern lady with a bit of feistiness.
“I am truly blessed to share in friendship with Marjorie,” Strong wrote in her nomination letter. “She makes absolutely everyone feel special.”
AdventHealth was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet; The Palms of Sebring sponsored the Senior Citizen of the Year category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.