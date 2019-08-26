SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County gave its approval to participate in the 1Million Project Foundation and Sprint plan that will provide online access for high school students who don’t have home internet connectivity.
Lake Placid High/Lake Country Elementary Technology Resource Teacher David Irwin, who found the opportunity for the district, offered an overview of the nationwide program to the School Board at its meeting on Tuesday.
The Highlands District plans to initially provide connectivity for 35 students at each of the district’s three high schools.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said it is something that is very nice that is being made available for students who wouldn’t have internet access.
School Board Member Jan Shoop said in this day and age with all the books that are online, the internet is not a necessity, but it certainly makes it much easier for them.
District Management Information Systems Director Darrell Layfield said Friday the district hopes to have the program started very soon.
“We’ll be moving pretty quickly,” he said.
The schools will identify the students who will participate in the program and who will be loaned an internet hotspot device for connection to their district-issued Chromebook laptop computer.
The 1Million Project Foundation is an independent 501©(3) public charity, with a mission to help 1 million high school students who do not have reliable Internet access at home reach their full potential by giving them mobile devices and free high-speed Internet access.
Marcelo Claure, founder of the 1Million Project Foundation, read an article in 2015 about America’s homework gap.
The article stated in 5 million households, school-aged children in the U.S. are unable to do their homework properly because they do not have internet access at home. It also included stories of children going to school two hours early to use their school’s network or sitting outside of fast-food restaurants late at night, just to access Wi-Fi.
Reflecting on how internet access had shaped his life, Marcelo believed more could and should be done to ensure every hardworking student has an equal shot at excelling in school, according to the foundation’s website.
The 1Million Project Foundation was formally established in 2017.
